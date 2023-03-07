Home » R&B News » Aubrey O’Day Suffers Miscarriage

Aubrey O’Day Suffers Miscarriage

Posted on

Aubrey O' Day has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage. She told E! News, “I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage. This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life.”

She continued, “I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

Aubrey added, “When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle.”

Related Articles

Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Calls Involuntary Manslaughter Charges A ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Industry News: Leslie Jones, Nicole Kidman, Aubrey Plaza + More!
Helen Slayton-Hughes, Aubrey Plaza, Gary Friedkin + More!
NeNe Leakes’ 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Heart Failure And Stroke
Nicholas Brendon Suffers ‘Cardiac Incident’
Peta Murgatroyd Had A Miscarriage While Her Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy Was In Ukraine