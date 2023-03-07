Aubrey O’Day Suffers Miscarriage

Aubrey O' Day has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage. She told E! News, “I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage. This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life.”

She continued, “I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

Aubrey added, “When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle.”