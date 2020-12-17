Audio Leaks Of RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Calling Churchgoers Poor

Alleged audio has leaked of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby saying that congregants of her late grandmother's church poor for not getting her a birthday card. According to Glock Topickz, in the audio, you can hear Mary saying, “Coming in here draining me. I ain’t preaching over y’all’s sin. I’m doing everything else. Y’all ain’t helping. Halfway pay your tithes. I got 14 birthday cards. Your old stingy selves. You old poor people. I don’t want poor people around me. Your poor self. And if you ain’t poor, you’re stingy so you’re still poor. God said you was poor. Said you’re reaping…what’s that scripture, Norman?”

Meanwhile, there are also allegations that Cosby made an offensive comment about black people, saying, “If I go to a 7-11 and I see Black people, I go to a different 7-11.”

Mary has denied the rumors — that were started by cast mate and ex best friend Jen Shah. According to Bossip, Mary said in a statement, “No I never said that to Jen, she lies you will see. She adds on the she has no roll back tape, no text. Just threw me out there with that trash and yes Jen was lying! I never said that to her I never been to her house in my life! Except nyc…”

She continued, “She wanted to be Something she has lost what her platform or her point in life is she showing the world lies. I said not to her but this was off camera not even a cast yet. It was late we we was together and in nyc there was a convenience store! I didn’t go in. First I didn’t need anything and I felt it was dangers! She takes that and says 7-11 there no Blk man in Utah so 7-11? The black man she just added that in there.”