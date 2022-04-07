August Alsina Explains Why He Isn’t Having Sex

PRPhotos.com

August Alsina recent dropped a song called “Shake the World,” where people claim he is referencing his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith.

On the song, he sings, “I heard it's some sh*t that's bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator/Well, of course some sh*t was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favorite (Ah-ooh).”

And while speaking with fans about the record on Twitter, August explained why he isn't having sex.

In response to one fan, who tweeted, “@AugustAlsina when we shaking my bed? #ShakeTheWorld,” he replied, “I ain’t having sex, I gotta keep harnessing my energy and life force to continue summoning energy for all the spells that’s been casted.”

August confirmed to XXL that his tweet to the fan was truthful.