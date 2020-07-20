August Alsina Maintains That Will Smith Gave Him His Blessing To Date Jada

PRPhotos.com

August Alsina, has maintained that he actually had a conversation with Will Smith about dating his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and he gave him his blessing. Alsina told Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio, “As two men, we had a conversation. That’s what it was. Because of the narrative that was painted believe that I’m speaking about this because I’m salty they ended up getting back together. That’s never been the case. They weren’t seeing each other in that way but still had love and respect each other as family. We sat down as two men like, yo boom, you have my love, you have my blessing. That’s the situation as a whole.”

When asked if he still loved and missed Jada, he said, “Absolutely! I feel like when you experience a certain type of experience on this planet and your experience a certain type of love, I will always have love for her as a person… The experience really did help to transform me and bring out the king in me.”

He also addressed criticism that he’s speaking out about their relationship for attention. He said, “Absolutely not. What’s perplexing to me is that I never think it’s anybody’s business to know my personal business. But when my personal business starts to affect my lifestyle and my livelihood, I lost partnerships and deals behind this situation because it looked to the world as if August Alsina was some wreckless New Orleans n***a that I’m just pushing up on somebody’s wife. Because they didn’t have the truth, those things happened and transpired. Then when the truth was revealed, so many of those same people came back and apologized.”

AUGUST AGREES THAT HE WAS IN AN ENTANGLEMENT WITH JADA

Meanwhile, in an interview with Vulture, August said that he agreed that he and Jada were in an entanglement. He explained, “I don’t know why that word is such an issue. I would agree with Jada. If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that.”

Meanwhile, Alsina has dropped a song entitled “Entanglements” with Rick Ross.

TL; DR

