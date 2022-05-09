August Alsina Reflects On Health Issues

August Alsina went on Instagram to reflect on his health issues and shared a heartbreaking message that says he's fighting to stay alive.

He wrote, “My eyes appear to be closed here, That’s usually where I reside. In A constant state of using my internal gps to navigate my way through fields of war, betrayal, & self doubt when the noise is too loud.”

August continued, “Having not just site, but vision.. has granted me the clarity to know that I’m on my walk to the BLISS of death, & having true peace with that. & as I journey toward it, life’s experience and teachings requires me to leave every part of myself all on the field.”

He added, “JUST STAY ALIVE AUGUST !!’ You know it’s coming! You ca tell from by the way, you slayed them demons they summoned. Through hell and high water, you will answer the call. For you cannot come back and revisit this place. This message is written with love and the forward looking to, more infinite life. Don’t panic.”