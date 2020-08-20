PRPhotos.com

August Alsina says his relationship with Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't broken after he revealed his relationship with Jada. He told People that he still has a "deep respect" for the Smiths. He explained, "It's just a part of life, and it's a part of the journey. There's a lot of love there. Sometimes [the] truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn't] broken at all."

He also revealed that the only reason he spoke on the relationship is because it started affecting his career. He explained, "I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships."

He continued, "I could understand why it would look like I'm reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I'm never okay with that. I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth."