August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett-Smith Was Warned About His Interview

August Alsina has spoken out for the first time since revealing an alleged affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with radio personality Angela Yee. In the July 3rd post, he explained his decision to out the affair and explained that no one involved was surprised by his announcement.

He wrote, “The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and 'code' we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow.”

He also made it clear that all parties involved knew that he was going to discuss the affair publicly.

Alsina said, “The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing & God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!”