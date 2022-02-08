Ava Duvernay Says She Hasn’t Gotten Married Or Had Kids By Choice

PRPhotos.com

Ava Duvernay has recently revealed that she hasn't gotten married or had kids by choice. She told InStyle, “There’s that line people say, ‘No new friends.’ But there can be. I can’t mature in my work if I don’t open my life a bit more. I didn’t have kids by choice, and I’m not married by choice. I was able to embrace my career later in life, in my 30s. So I’m going to do what feels good to me, and I’m going to have fun.”

She about her life in the context of the pandemic and the last couple of years, saying, “I feel like I’ve made it through something. We are still in the pandemic, and it’s a tough time. I’m clear about the things that are important to me now and prioritizing things.”

She continued, “I’m someone who was a real workaholic and I always resented being called a workaholic because that makes it sound like an addiction of some kind. My work is my heartbeat, and I enjoy doing it, so I always resented it being called something negative.”

She added, “I was able to focus so that I’m doing less of what I don’t like and more of what I do like. That’s a fortunate and privileged position, but I’m in it. I’m treating myself better, from a health perspective.”