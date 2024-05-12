Avril Lavigne Announces Her First Greatest Hits Compilation

Getty Images

Avril Lavigne has announced the details of her first greatest hits album, titled succinctly, Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits. The record will collect twenty hit songs and fan favorites from throughout Lavigne’s highly successful two-decade music career, one that has seen the singer sell over 50 million albums worldwide. Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits is set for release on double LP, CD, and digital formats on June 21. Lavigne is also set to make a guest appearance at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, where she will perform a duet with New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith. Lavigne’s Greatest Hits headline tour kicks off in Vancouver on May 22, and features opening acts All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends on select dates this summer across North America. (Billboard)