Azriel Clary Opens Up About Her Life With R. Kelly

Azriel Clary, the ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly, has broken her silence on her relationship with the singer. Clary met Kelly at age 17 and became one of his five live-in girlfriends. Clary was given the title of “number one girl” and was promised marriage and kids one day.

Clary said R. Kelly has women in every state. She told The Sun, “He has girlfriends in every city. He has flings in every city.There's usually three main cities in every state. So three times 50 – that lets you know how many women are probably out there and that's probably not even hitting it on the nail. He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it. And I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that because it'll be incriminating them.”

She also claimed that R. Kelly made women do disgusting things on tape. She said, “He has letters of people saying that they've stolen from him. He has letters from people saying that they've been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member. He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers. And so I know a lot of women out there are too embarrassed, humiliated, and ashamed to come out because this man had that much power to control them, to make them molest their younger niece or to molest their younger brother. Personally had I ever done anything like that, I would be entirely too ashamed to come forward. Thankfully, I've never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? Yes, I have.”

She also discussed being abused by R. Kelly, saying that one time he beat her with a shoe because he caught her talking to some of her high school friends on the phone. She said, “He beat me with a shoe – a size 12, Nike Air Force One shoe. And he beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down. He had ‘Juice’, another girlfriend come in there. He already made me strip naked, but he made her run me a bath tub of warm water and he made her bathe me. Afterwards, he came in there and he apologized and sobbed and cried and he did everything to try and make me feel like he was so sincere and so sorry.”

MORE REVELATIONS FROM AZRIEL'S INTERVIEW

Azriel on sexual abuse: “Sexual abuse did happen regularly. Robert had a high sex drive so usually 3 to 5 times a day was normal for him. It was easier pleasing him then getting beat every other day . . . and everyone learned that very quickly.”

Azriel on R. Kelly being controlling: “Definitely you could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you entered it or left a room. He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out. Every night every one had to ‘take places’ which meant go to your rooms. I would sleep with Robert every night.”

Azriel on R. Kelly controlling her even from jail: “MCC is on the left side of the street and there's a train that runs straight in front of the MCC in Chicago. So everyday he would make us go up there and stand up there and wave to him at four o’clock through the window of the jail.” She added, “I was the only one that he wanted to visit him in jail. So for those first four or five months, I was the only one visiting him, which was very hard on Joycelyn and it was still a way of manipulation, by keeping her angry at me because I'm the only one that can see him.

R. KELLY'S ATTORNEY RESPONDS

R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg released a statement on Azriel's claims, saying, “We are surprised to learn that Ms. Clary is now making these allegations. In sum, Ms. Clary had a long-term consensual relationship with Mr. Kelly. It continued after he was arrested, when she was free to do as she wished.”It is clear that she now seeks to benefit from their relationship. The allegations are not true.”Still, Mr. Kelly bears only good will towards Ms. Clary.”

