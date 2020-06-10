Home » R&B News » B. Simone Dragged After Saying She Couldn’t Date A Man That Has A 9-5

B. Simone Dragged After Saying She Couldn’t Date A Man That Has A 9-5

Linkedin
Posted on

Wild N Out star and entrepreneur B. Simone was dragged on social media yesterday after she revealed during an interview with Nick Cannon that she couldn't date a man who had a 9-5 job. She explained, “He can’t have a 9-5. I mean, he can be a hustling entrepreneur… He can’t be clocking in…I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs.”

She continued, “You’re not gonna understand my lifestyle, you’re not gonna understand why I’m up at 3AM and you… you know, he has to be an entrepreneur… or moving into that direction.”

One person reacted via Twitter, saying, "B. Simone is 30 year old, never been in a relationship, been an entrepreneur for one year and got all this to say? Lmfaoo and people listening?? LMFAOO."

Another wrote, "B. Simone talking sh*t about  9-5 jobs like Nick Cannon don’t sign off on her checks. Like sis Face with tears of joy."

B. Simone criticized for saying she wouldn’t date a 9-5 guy :

B. Simone responds to the backlash :

Related Articles

Anderson Cooper Opens Up About Life as a New Dad
Joe Exotic Pens Chilling Missive, Calls on Trump, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian for Help
Mark Wahlberg Slammed for Former Hate Crimes After George Floyd Tribute
‘Fantastic Four’ Director Says Studio Did Not Want To Cast a Black Sue Storm
Beyonce Delivers A Powerful Speech To The Class Of 2020: ‘It’s Your Time Now’
Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyler Perry, Michael B. Jordan & More!