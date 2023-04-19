B. Simone Reacts To Ex Chris Smith’s Untimely Death

B. Simone took to social media to react amid the news that her ex, former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith passed away. Reports say that Smith, a former NFL defensive end who was playing in the XFL — a professional football minor league, this season, has died. The Cleveland Browns and Chris Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the news via Twitter yesterday (April 18th). He was only 31.

The Browns said in their statement, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

B. Simone took to Instagram and wrote, “Life is precious." She added, “One of the ONLY things in life that is promised, is death. Love on people when they are physically here, and if you truly love them cover them in prayer. God is a God of no mistakes even when you are grieving or hurt. Trust him. He won’t fail you …”

B. Simone dated Smith for a few months before their relationship ended in 2021.

The cause of Smith's death is unknown at this time.