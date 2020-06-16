B. Simone Speaks Out On Plagiarism Accusations

B. Simone went on her Instagram page to address the accusations that she plagiarized parts of her new book Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want. The Wild N Out Comedian captioned her post, “I have built my career on complete transparency and vulnerability. I have shared my lows and have celebrated my highs for the world to see, and this moment wont be any different. I want to be honest with you all ALWAYS! Like most creatives I outsourced a team to help me with the details, the graphics, the wording, the arrangement of my book. I trusted this team of individuals to take my vision and translate it into what I hoped to be a map towards manifestation. I have reached out directly to every content creator that was disadvantaged an I am doing everything I can to fix this issue and make everyone whole.”

She continued, “Even though this was not intentional, I am still so very sorry to the content creators and i understand their frustration 100%. To my supporters I apologize, you trust me to deliver honesty and authenticity and although some things were done without my knowledge I am the leader and I dropped the ball. I am working everyday to be a better human, a better woman, a better professional, and to do that successfully I have to own my sh*t. Thank you to those of you who have supported me. I am genuinely sorry that this happened and I vow to make it right ??

AUDIO

B. Simone's statement:

“I had a vision to create a book for young women to change their mindset and to manifest because that is how I feel like I became successful in life, that is my truth, that’s what I know about. I’ve never written a book. I’ve never been a author, so as an influencer, as a creative, as an entrepreneur, me and my team outsourced. We hired a team that we trusted that we thought could bring my vision to life, and they did a lot of things without my knowledge. A lot of things without my knowledge and I am here to fix it. . . . I’ve reached out to every creative involved, every female involved, to fix this issue. And even though I feel like the people I hired and my team dropped the ball, I’m taking full accountability because at the end of the day I’m the leader, I’m the CEO, I’m the coach. So, it's my brand. I take full accountability even though I did not know.”