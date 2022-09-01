Home » R&B News » Baby Keem Gets High Praise About His Work With Kendrick Lamar



Baby Keem has been deemed a “star” by NBA superstar LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Laker took to Twitter on Monday (August 29) and posted that producer/writer Baby Keem is a “FLAT OUT star.”

The four-time NBA Champion has been a huge supporter of Keem’s Family Ties collaborator (and cousin) Kendrick Lamar for years and was spotted earlier this week at his Vancouver tour stop.

James and his wife Savannah James had a section of the venue to themselves for the show. He later took to his Twitter page to thank the city for the warm welcome and to shout out Kung Fu Kenny for a stellar performance.

TL;DR:

After a concert in Vancouver, LeBron posted that Baby Keem is a “FLAT OUT star.”

