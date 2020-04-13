Babyface Opens Up About Coronavirus Diagnosis, Teddy Riley Battle

Babyface has revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 but has made a full recovery. On Friday (April 10th), the legendary singer-songwriter and producer said in a statement on Instagram, “I tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

He continued, “With that being said…..I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs. Babyface…”

The Babyface and Teddy Riley Verzuz battle is set to go down on April 18th at 9pm est on Babyface’s Instagram page.

Riley previously said that he wanted to have the battle on a different platform.