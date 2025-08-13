Backstreet Boys Expand Las Vegas Sphere Residency, Including Adding New Year’s Eve Concert

On Tuesday (August 13), Backstreet Boys announced that they have extended their Into the Millennium residency at the Las Vegas Sphere through early January. The chart-topping boy band added seven new shows to their successful sold-out Vegas run, including a special New Year’s Eve concert. The additional dates are December 26-28, December 30-31, and January 2-3, with tickets going on sale to the public on August 22, following multiple pre-sales running from August 19-21. “OH MY GOD, WE’RE BACK AGAIN!,” the group captioned their show announcement. “We know we said we were done for this year, but that was before you guys sold out 21 nights at @SphereVegas! So we worked hard to get some more shows scheduled to make sure everyone who wants to see the show can come to Vegas.” The residency, which began in July, celebrates their 13x-platinum, Grammy-nominated 1999 album, Millennium, with an innovative, career-spanning performance. (Consequence of Sound)