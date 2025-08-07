Bad Bunny Is Causing A Surge in Tinder Use During His Puerto Rico Residency

Bad Bunny’s historic residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot has sparked a global craze, as evidenced by the surge in Tinder activity. Since the announcement in January, mentions of “Bad Bunny” in Tinder bios have increased by nearly 13%, with men leading the charge at almost 200% more mentions than women. The impact is especially significant in Puerto Rico, where swiping activity has increased by 35% since July. Moreover, a 52% rise in Tinder Passport Mode usage shows that users from the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Spain are virtually “traveling” to San Juan to join the Bad Bunny buzz. Tinder data also reveals that Bad Bunny has become the top artist for users in Mexico, Spain, and Colombia. (Billboard)