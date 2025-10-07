Bad Bunny Is Ranked No. 1 On Billboard’s Top Latin Artists Of The 21st Century Chart

Bad Bunny has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Artists of the 21st Century Chart, a retrospective tally based on artists’ performance on the Top Latin Albums and Hot Latin Songs charts from 2000 to 2024. Bad Bunny tops the list despite only making his Billboard chart debut in 2016, notching a remarkable 16 No. 1s on Hot Latin Songs and nine No. 1s on Top Latin Albums charts in that short amount of time. Benito also had a record-breaking run of 70 weeks at No. 1 with his 2020 sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, leading to him being recognized as Billboard’s all-genre Top Artist of 2022 while also serving as the publication’s reigning Top Latin Artist for five consecutive years. Bad Bunny continues to redefine Latin music’s global impact, and his selection as headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show cements his status as a transformative and influential worldwide superstar. The rest of the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Artists of the 21st Century Chart is rounded out by (in order): Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Marco Antonio Solís, J Balvin, Shakira, Aventura, Juanes, and Ozuna coming in at No. 10. (Billboard)