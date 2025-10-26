Bad Bunny Receives Top Latin Artist Of The Century Honor At 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny was honored as Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Thursday night (October 23). Bad Bunny was presented the honor by fellow Puerto Rican superstar – and EGOT winner – Rita Moreno, with the 93-year-old entertainment legend saying “it moves me from the bottom of my heart” to give Benito the award. Bad Bunny delivered a heartfelt, unscripted acceptance speech that celebrated his personal journey while honoring fellow musicians who paved the way before him. “I still don’t understand, among so many artists, why me?,” he said, while adding, “But I’m grateful. God wanted me to receive it because it doesn’t feed my ego. I receive it without arrogance, very humbly, and I will remain the same.” Bad Bunny’s groundbreaking achievements include having the first all-Spanish album to top the Billboard 200 and claiming Spotify’s most-streamed album, with the global superstar also set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. (Rolling Stone)