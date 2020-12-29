Bad Bunny Says Music Is His Only Hobby

When it comes to hobbies, Bad Bunny says he doesn’t have one that isn’t music related. He laughed and told Rolling Stone, “It’s my work, my play, my way of relaxing. I need to sit down and find some other stuff to do.”

Although the video for “Yo Visto Asi” features skateboarding, Bad Bunny says that has nothing to do with him personally. He stated that he does, “Zero kind of activities that require motor action whatsoever.” And then said, “I can stand on a skateboard for about five seconds, and that’s it. But the attitude and the energy, I’ve definitely always identified with that.”

He was asked about his musical influences, but wouldn’t name any specifically. He said, “I don’t want to name people so I don’t leave anyone out. Since I was a kid, I listened to so many styles of music. With my dad, I listened to one thing; with my mom, I listened to something else; with my grandparents, another thing; with my cousins, another.”

In February, the Puerto Rican superstar released his acclaimed second album, YHLQMDLG. And in May, Bad Bunny dropped an LP of outtakes called Las Que No Iban a Salir.

