Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Announcement Generates Millions Of Additional Streams Ahead Of SNL Hosting Gig

Bad Bunny is continuing his blockbuster year with a series of notable achievements. The Latin music superstar recently concluded his 31-date No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in his home country of Puerto Rico, with a record-breaking concert finale on September 20 that was livestreamed to millions of fans throughout the world. That landmark performance boosted his U.S. on-demand streams by 13% to over 93 million for the week ending September 25. On Sunday (September 28), it was announced that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which resulted in a 31% spike in his streams, reaching nearly 18 million on the following Monday alone.

And on Saturday (October 4), Benito is set to host the premiere episode of the 51st season of Saturday Night Live, his second time hosting the iconic sketch comedy show. These milestones underscore Bad Bunny’s expanding influence across music and pop culture, with even greater streaming surges expected following his high-profile Super Bowl performance. (Billboard)