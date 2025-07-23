Bailey Zimmerman And The Kid LAROI Join Together On Forthcoming New Collaboration, “Lost”

Bailey Zimmerman has become known for prolific collaborations that add a contemporary twist to country music, working with artists like BigXthaPlug, Jessie Murph, Luke Combs, Diplo, The Jonas Brothers, Dermot Kennedy, and more. Zimmerman is now getting set to release a new duet titled “Lost” with pop sensation The Kid LAROI. A TikTok clip of the duo in Las Vegas filming a music video together has sparked excitement among fans, with official ASCAP listings confirming the existence of the collaboration. The song is written by Rodney Clawson, Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard (The Kid LAROI’s real name), Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten, and Billy Walsh, and is expected to be included on Zimmerman’s upcoming album, Different Night Same Rodeo, which is due out on August 8. While an official release date has yet to be revealed, fans of both artists are eagerly anticipating the arrival of “Lost” sometime before Zimmerman’s new album drops. (Holler)