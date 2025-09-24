Barry Manilow Announces Series Of U.S. Farewell Performances, Releases New Single

On Tuesday (September 22), Barry Manilow announced a series of farewell shows set to take place in January 2026 throughout nine U.S. cities. These will mark the 82-year-old music legend’s final concerts in select markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, SC, Duluth, GA, and Columbus. Artist pre-sale starts on Wednesday (September 24), followed by a general on-sale on Friday (September 26). Fans can also catch Manilow’s ongoing Las Vegas residency through December. 2026. Manilow also released a new single, a cover of the Peter Allen-Dean Pitchford ballad, “Once Before I Go,” produced by Babyface and Demonte Posey. A legendary showman known for Hot 100 No. 1 hits like “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” and “Looks Like We Made It,” Manilow also notched two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums nearly 30 years apart, Barry Manilow Live! (1977) and The Greatest Songs of the Fifties (2006). Manilow has also received numerous accolades throughout his distinguished 50-year career, including two Emmys, a Grammy, an honorary Tony, and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Billboard)