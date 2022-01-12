Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez Accuses Trey Songz Of Rape

PRPhotos.com

Former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has accused singer Trey Songz of rape. According to People, Gonzalez said in a statement yesterday (January 11th), “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel.”

She continued, “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone, I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

She added, “At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez’s legal team, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, told People that they will be taking action against Songz in the coming weeks and are in the process of formally filing the litigation.

Vrabeck and Mitchell are also representing Jahaura Jeffries, who also alleges that Songz sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Miami in 2018.

TREY SONGZ'S TEAM RESPONDS TO DYLAN'S ALLEGATION

Trey's representative has responded in a statement, saying, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”