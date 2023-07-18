Home » R&B News » Bebe Rexha Shares Boyfriend’s Texts Seeming To Criticize Her Weight

Bebe Rexha posted some alleged texts from her (possibly ex) boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, to her Instagram Story, in which he appears to criticize her for gaining weight. This was apparently a point of contention in their relationship, which began in 2020. “I always said I’d be honest with you,” Safyari wrote. “And your face was changing, so I told you it was. That was the conversation we were having, and you asked.” The text continues, “You gained 35 pounds. Obviously, you gained weight, and your face changes. Should I just pretend it didn’t happen, and it’s OK?” Safyari goes on to allegedly write that Rexha called him “chubbs and fat” when he gained weight. He then suggests she go to therapy to get to “the root” of her body image problems.

Over the past few months, Rexha has been very candid about the scrutiny she’s gotten on social media about her body. In April, she tweeted about a TikTok search for “bebe rexha weight” and called it “so upsetting.” In response, she tweeted, “Yes, I’m in my fat era and what?”

