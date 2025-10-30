Becky G Documentary ‘Rebbeca’ Will Premiere In Theaters With Two-Night-Only Event in December

Becky G’s new documentary, Rebbeca, which chronicles her personal journey of love, loss, healing, and artistic growth, will have a two-night-only theatrical release on December 10 and 13 through Live Nation Studios, with tickets available November 6. “I couldn’t be prouder to share my story with you. This film is my truth,” says Becky G. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, and it offers a raw, honest look at the global music superstar’s life and career, showcasing unseen footage from her early performances while also including the making of her first música mexicana album, Esquinas, and her 2023 headlining tour. “This film isn’t about perfection,” Becky G added in a statement. “It’s about becoming. Rebbeca was filmed in a moment of personal transition, when the questions were still louder than the answers. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s healing.” (Rolling Stone)