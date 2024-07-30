Beloved Rapper Chino XL Dies At The Age Of 50

New York rapper Chino XL died on Sunday, July 28. The hip-hop legend was 50 years old. The family of the late rapper, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Chino’s official account. Chino’s family shared a striking black and white photo of the rapper, and the caption featured an affectionate tribute from his four daughters: “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.” A cause of death was not revealed, and the family shared that details of a memorial for Chino XL will be forthcoming. (People)