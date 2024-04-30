Benny Blanco Makes Selena Gomez An Amazing Steak Dinner

Getty Images

Benny Blanco showcased his romantic side on Instagram by preparing a steak dinner for his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. In a post, Blanco shared his motivation, declaring, “I want to do something nice for my girlfriend. Whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak.” He then detailed the process of creating the perfect meal, including smoked steak, crispy potatoes, and a Caesar salad. Blanco even joked that those who don’t make homemade croutons are “idiots.” Originally planning to surprise Gomez at work, Blanco instead visited her at home where she was still asleep and left a loving note by her bed. Gomez shared the gift on Instagram.

