Benson Boone Announces 2025 ‘American Heart’ North American Tour

On Monday (May 5), Benson Boone announced the dates and details of his 2025 American Heart North American Tour. The 30-date trek is in support of the pop superstar’s upcoming album, American Heart, which is due out on June 20. Boone’s arena tour gets underway on August 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota, before stopping in major music markets across the U.S. and Canada, including high-profile shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, eventually finishing up on October 8 in Salt Lake City. General ticket sales start on May 9, with a fan presale launching on May 8. Boone recently made his debut on Saturday Night Live on May 3, showcasing his new American Heart singles, “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical,” which he also debuted at Coachella back in April. (Rolling Stone)