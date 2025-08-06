BET Hip-Hop Awards and Soul Train Music Awards Have Been ‘Suspended’ Indefinitely

BET has announced the indefinite suspension of two of its flagship award shows – the Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards. In an interview with Billboard, BET President Scott Mills revealed that the network is temporarily putting these two events on hold. “I would say that it’s less about them being no longer and more about our team having to reimagine them for this changing media landscape that we find ourselves in,” Mills stated, emphasizing that the shows are not being canceled but rather undergoing a period of reconsideration. The BET Hip Hop Awards, launched in 2006, had become known for its dynamic onstage performances and backstage cyphers showcasing artists’ freestyle skills. The Soul Train Awards, which bear the name of the legendary television series, were introduced in 1987 to honor the best in Black culture. The NAACP Image Awards and Stellar Awards will not be affected. (Rolling Stone)