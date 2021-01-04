Beyonce: ‘2020 Divided Us And United Us’

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce gifted her female family members and friends with a gold, diamond encrusted chain that reads “2020” shaped like a hand giving the middle finger. Beyonce's cousin Angie Beyince revealed the news on Instagram, writing, “@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. middle finger emoji 2020′ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental.”

She continued, “2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.”

In addition, Beyonce released a video montage of her life in 2020. She wrote to her fans, “2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!”