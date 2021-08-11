Beyonce Addresses Opinions About Her Personality, Confirms New Music

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce has opened up about being so closed off when it comes to her personal life. She told Harper's Bazaar, “I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo a** does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

Beyonce also discussed evolving into the woman she is today, saying, “I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself. I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f— with the woman I am today. Haaa!”

BEYONCE TALKS NEW MUSIC AND TURNING 40

Beyonce also revealed that she has been in the studio and new music "is coming." She said, "“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio.”

On what she hopes to experience in her 40s, Bey said, "My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom. I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of myself I haven’t had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."