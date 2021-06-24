Home » R&B News » Beyonce And H.E.R. Among Artists Entering Emmy Competition

Beyonce And H.E.R. Among Artists Entering Emmy Competition

Beyoncé and H.E.R. are among more than a dozen music stars that have entered the Emmy competition.

Beyoncé, for music direction and original song, both with Derek Dixie for “Black Is King.” Her musical film companion to The Lion King, available on Disney Plus.

H.E.R. is entered, along with Josiah Bassey for original song for “Hold Us Together” from the Disney Plus movie called Safety.

Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, Dolly Parton, and Cher are also among the entries.

Voting is underway this week. Nominations will be announced July 13.

TL;DR:

Beyoncé and H.E.R. have entered the Emmy Competition. Beyoncé, for music direction and original song. H.E.R., for original song for “Hold Us Together.” Nominations will be announced July 13.

