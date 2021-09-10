Beyonce And Jay-Z Step Out For Stylish Date Night

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce shared photos of her latest fashion on Instagram. She and husband Jay-Z were posing as they enjoyed a date night out in Capri, Italy.

In a throw-back fashion look, Beyonce wore a feather-trimmed Valentino white button-down shirt, priced at nearly $3,000. Along with high-rise bell bottom jeans, paired with a Judith Leiber martini-glass shaped purse, completely covered in crystals. The purse is worth nearly $6,000.

As for Jay-Z, he wore a short-sleeve tie-dye-printed top with black jeans and white sneakers.

The couple went out for a late celebration of her recent 40th birthday.

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z TEAM UP WITH TIFFANY & CO TO PLEDGE $2 MILLION TO HBCU'S

In other news, Beyonce and Jay-Z have teamed up with Tiffany & Co to pledge a total of $2 million to help support historically black colleges and universities. According to The Shade Room, Jay-Z, who is working through his Shawn Carter Foundation, and Beyoncé, who is working through her BeyGood organization, will be funding scholarships for students who are studying in the arts and creative fields.

The “About Love” scholarship will be awarded to students who attend Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Lincoln University, and Central State University.

