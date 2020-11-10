Home » R&B News » Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Little Girl’s Got A Job

Beyonce And Jay-Z's Little Girl's Got A Job

Blue Ivy's got a job. Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter has narrated the official audio version of Matthew A. Cherry's children's book/Oscar winning short film Hair Love.

Cherry announced the news via Twitter, with a post that feature Blue reading the book's title and the names of its creators, Cherry and illustrator Vashti Harrison.

The book follows a Black father attempting to do his daughter's hair for the first time, which ends up turning into a life lesson about self-love and freedom of expression.

