Beyonce And Rihanna Speak Out About The Death Of George Floyd

Superstars Beyonce and Rihanna used their platforms to speak out about the brutal murder of George Floyd. Beyonce posted a video on Instagram on Friday night (May 29th), saying, “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. We can no longer look away.”

She went on, “I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

She continued, “George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved.”

She later urged fans to sign the Change.org petition to demand the arrests of the three officers that were involved in Floyd's arrest and death. She also asked fans to “continue to pray for peace, compassion, and healing for our country.”

RIHANNA SPEAKS

Meanwhile, Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!”

She also addressed Derek Chauvin, the former cop who put his knee into the neck of Floyd, saying, “The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it!”

She continued, “Is this that f*cking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for ‘drugs’ or ‘resisting arrest’….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor.”