Beyonce Announces Club Renaissance Events In Los Angeles

Beyonce and Amazon Music has announced Club Renaissance LA. The event is set to take place in Los Angeles this weekend on December 17th and 18th. According to DatGrapeJuice.net, no further details have been revealed, outside of the Renaissance album will be played in Dolby Atmos.

In other news, in footage from their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle revealed to Prince Harry that Beyonce sent her a text after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan said, “I still can’t believe she knows who I am."

Beyonce told Meghan that she was “just checking in.” Harry said, “Go and call her."

Then Meghan said, “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." Prince Harry said, "That’s well said.”