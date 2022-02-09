Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga’s Oscar Noms and Snubs

PRPhotos.com

Beyoncé​ and Billie Eilish were among the Academy Award nominees announced on Tuesday (Feb. 8th). Both singers are being recognized in the Best Original Song category.

Beyoncé has earned her first Academy Award nomination, with “Be Alive” from King Richard while Eilish's nod is for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name.

Eilish wrote on Instagram, “thank you SO much to @theacademy for this nomination!! it was an absolute dream to write a song for a @007 film and i’m so honored that it’s nominated. peak life experience. THANK YOU!!!”

Other nominees in this category include Diane Warren (Four Good Days), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto), and Van Morrison (Belfast).

Many were expecting Lady Gaga to be recognized for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Despite the snub, the gracious star extended her contratulations to the other nominees.

Gaga wrote, “And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year. Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends.”