Beyonce Criticized For Not Including Plus Sizes In Adidas x Ivy Park Collection

PRPhotos.com

Although Beyonce's Adidas x Ivy Park collection has been selling out worldwide, some people aren't too happy that the line doesn't include plus sizes. According to Teen Vogue, the line was only made available in sizes XS-XL. At Adidas, an XL translates to a size 16/18. Several people took to Twitter to share their frustrations

Author Candice Marie Benbow tweeted, “We can love her and still say Bey is wrong for Ivy Park’s size exclusion. You can’t celebrate the inclusivity of your other projects, having plus size dancers and background singers, but ignore us again when it comes to this. The exclusion is intentional and I’m tired.”

She added, “Ima say this and go. LOL! I just knew there was gonna be a Lizzo/Ivy Park moment. I just knew Sis was gon be twerking in front of that orange box. That would’ve meant so much to so many and gone a long way, given the extreme fatphobia taking place. It should’ve happened.”

Another person tweeted,”Ivy Park not having plus sizes is so gross considering Adidas did 6.41 billion in revenue last quarter and nothing they're selling is so revolutionary that it would take time to size up. They can afford to and they know how to. They CHOSE not to,” tweeted another user.

Meanwhile, Beyonce took to Instagram yesterday to thank fans for buying the collection. She wrote, “I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B.”