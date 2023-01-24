Beyonce Criticized For Performing In Dubai Amid Anti-LGBTQ Policies

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce is being criticized for her $35 million performance in Dubai amid anti LGBTQ policies in the United Arab Emirates. The music icon performed at the unofficial opening of Atlantis the Royal. Reports say that in the Middle Eastern country a person who identifies as LGBTQ+ can face legal troubles for their sexual orientation.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Bev Jackson, the co-founder of the British advocacy group LGB Alliance said that Beyonce’s show “casts a shadow over her support for lesbians and gay people.”

On Sunday (Jan. 22) Bev Jackson said, “Beyonce is a huge icon for many gay people. LGB Alliance is deeply therefore disappointed that Beyonce has agreed to give a lucrative concert in Dubai, where same-sex sex acts are a criminal offense, potentially punishable by death.”