Beyonce Denies Misusing ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Sample On ‘Alien Superstar’

Beyoncé is pushing back against allegations that she didn't use the sample on her song “Alien Superstar” from her Renaissance album properly.

According to CNN, the band claimed Bey never asked for permission to use Right Said Fred's “I'm Too Sexy” and called her “arrogant.”

However, Bey's team responded and told Entertainment Weekly, “The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging. Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album.”

The statement added that “Alien Superstar” only using the composition of “I'm Too Sexy” and none of the sound recordings.

Also, on July 22, before Renaissance came out, Right Said Fred tweeted, “It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyoncé album.”

