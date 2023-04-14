Beyonce, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan & More Named TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2023

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities like Beyonce, Michael B Jordan, Doja Cat and more named Time's Most Influential People of 2023. Other names on the list include Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett and Steve Lacy.

Along with their selection, each artist had a friend and/or collaborator write about why they made the list. For Michael B. Jordan, his longtime business partner and friend Ryan Coogler said, “With this year’s Creed III, he took on a new role—feature-film director—and handled it with aplomb. I knew he would…The world sees the press tours, the interviews, and the edited behind-the-scenes footage, but I am deeply familiar with the reality.”

He continued, ” . . . I knew Mike had it in him,” he continued. “Because over that quarter-­century of work, nothing was given to him. Everything was earned. And I strongly believe that his best work is still to come.”

Meanwhile, Tina Turner wrote about Angela Bassett, who portrayed her in the 1993 film, What’s Love Got to Do with It?.She said, “Someone’s going to play me in What’s Love Got to Do with It? I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film. First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile. Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me—that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me.”