Beyonce, Drake, Nicki Minaj And More Among The Nominees For The 2022 American Music Awards

Yesterday (October 13th), the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced and Beyonce is up for six nominations. Taylor Swift and Drake are both also up for six nods. First time nominees include Jack Harlow, Latto and Tems, who have four nominations. Rapper Glorilla also earned her first nomination.She is up for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist.
Other nominees include Future, Summer Walker, The Weeknd, Adele, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and more have been nominated for this year’s award show. The 2022 American Music Awards take place on Sunday, November 22nd.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk 7220
Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé Renaissance
Drake Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker Still Over It
The Weeknd Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”