Beyonce, Drake, Nicki Minaj And More Among The Nominees For The 2022 American Music Awards

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (October 13th), the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced and Beyonce is up for six nominations. Taylor Swift and Drake are both also up for six nods. First time nominees include Jack Harlow, Latto and Tems, who have four nominations. Rapper Glorilla also earned her first nomination.She is up for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist.

Other nominees include Future, Summer Walker, The Weeknd, Adele, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and more have been nominated for this year’s award show. The 2022 American Music Awards take place on Sunday, November 22nd.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk 7220

Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé Renaissance

Drake Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker Still Over It

The Weeknd Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”