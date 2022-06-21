Beyonce Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’

PRPhotos.com

Last night (June 20th), Beyonce released her new single “Break My Soul” off of her upcoming album Renaissance. The song samples Robin S.'s “Show me Love” and features adlibs from Big Freedia.

On the song, she sings, “Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night. And we back outside / You said you outside but you ain’t that outside / Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside / In case you forgot how we act outside.”

“Break My Soul” is produced by Tricky Stewart, The-Dream, and Beyoncé. It is the first single from Bey’s seventh studio album Renaissance, which arrives July 29. The track also includes a writing credit from JAY-Z.