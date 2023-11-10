Beyonce Drops New Worldwide Trailer For ‘Renaissance’ Movie

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce dropped a new 98-second trailer yesterday for her upcoming Renaissance concert film, in which she discusses overcoming challenges in her career. “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough,” she says. “To balance motherhood and being on this stage. It just reminds me of who I really am.” The pop icon also gets philosophical about how she stays at her best while touring. “I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time," she says. "Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being. Assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC.” Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will arrive in theaters on December 1st. The movie "accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to the official description.