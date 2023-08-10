Home » R&B News » Beyonce Has The Highest-Grossing Tour For A Black Female Artist

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has already earned over $295.6 million, making it the highest-grossing tour ever for a Black female artist. It's now Beyoncé’s highest grossing trek yet, passing 2016’s The Formation World Tour ($256.1 million) and 2018’s On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z ($253.5 million). By the time it ends, Billboard estimates that Renaissance could gross more than $500 million, becoming one of the top 10 grossing tours of all time.

The Weeknd currently holds the title for top-grossing tour by a Black artist, with his 64-city After Hours Til Dawn Tour grossing $350 million. That surpasses the previous leader, Michael Jackson’s Bad Tour, which earned $311 million — adjusted for inflation.

