Beyonce Helps Couple With Their Gender Reveal During Renaissance Concert

Beyonce helped a couple with their gender reveal at her 'Renaissance' tour stop in Germany. According to Billboard, Beyonce told the crowd in Cologne, Germany, “I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal.'” She continued, “I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope? Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?”

Once she received the envelope, she opened it, looked up and smiled. She said, “Girl! Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful! God bless you!”