Beyonce Is Launching A Gender Neutral Ivy Park X Adidas Collection

Beyonce is launching a gender neutral clothing line within her Ivy Park x Adidas collection. When asked why she wanted to do a gender neutral line, the singer told ELLE, “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift.”

She continued, “I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collection will be out on January 18th.

