Beyonce Jumps On Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix

PRPhotos.com

The Beyhive lost their minds yesterday (April 29th) after Beyonce hopped on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix. Beyonce rapped on the song and name dropped TikTok, OnlyFans and Demon Time. She rapped, "Hips TikTok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans (OnlyFans)."

OnlyFans responded to Beyonce's name drop, saying, “Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

Later on the track, she rapped, "Can’t argue with these lazy b*tches.I just raise my price. I’ma boss, I’ma leader, I pull up in my two-seater. And my mama was a savage, ni**a. Got this sh*t from Tina."

Megan reacted to the collaboration on Instagram, saying, "I'm literally crying … being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh** means EVERYTHING to me !!!!" Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion are donating their share of proceeds to benefit Bread of Life COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston.