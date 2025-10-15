Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, Doja Cat, And Missy Elliott Lead Online Tributes to D’Angelo, “The Pioneer Of Neo-Soul”

The music world is mourning the loss of neo-soul legend D’Angelo, who died on Tuesday (October 14) at the age of 51 from prostate cancer. His passing has prompted heartfelt tributes from artists including Lauryn Hill, Doja Cat, Missy Elliott, Beyoncé, and Jill Scott. Hill, who duetted with D’Angelo on “Nothing Even Matters” from her landmark 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, wrote a moving tribute to him on Instagram: “I regret not having more time with you. Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world. You sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius. Thank you for being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us.” Beyoncé honored D’Angelo on her website: “We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry, you were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever, we will never forget you.” While his longtime manager, Kedar Massenburg, shared, “D’Angelo was a one-of-a-kind innovator and trailblazer whose contribution to Neo-Soul, R&B, and hip hop, will last forever.” (Variety)